Gravitas: IMF rejects Pakistan's borrowing request | Imran Khan admits 'no money' to run the country

Nov 25, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The IMF has deprived Pakistan of its financial sovereignty. Islamabad cannot borrow money from its own central bank until it pays its debts. Palki Sharma asks: Is the sun setting on Pakistan's economy?
