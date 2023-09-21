Gravitas: 'I had a direct & frank conversation with PM Modi,' says Trudeau

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
After Justin Trudeau linked the killing of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada to India, another Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh was killed on Canadian soil amidst a fiery inter-gang rivalry. Finally, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau breaks his silence about the issue. Let's hear what he has to say.

