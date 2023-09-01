Gravitas: Hurricane Idalia Passes Over Carolinas | Georgia And Florida Deal With Aftermath

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Hurricane Idalia has passed through the Carolinas and is heading for the Atlantic Ocean. Georgia and Florida are now dealing with the aftermath. Is the Atlantic Ocean warming up? Molly Gambhir tells you more

