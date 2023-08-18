Gravitas: Hunter Biden's misdemeanour tax charges dismissed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Hunter Biden's misdemeanour tax charges have been dismissed by a Delaware Judge. Prosecutor David Weiss says that he will re-file the charges. What does this mean for Joe Biden's 2024 Presidential campaign? Molly Gambhir reports.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos