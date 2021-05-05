Gravitas: Huawei dumped from India's 5G trials

May 05, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has excluded China's Huawei from the upcoming 5G trials, joining the likes of the U.S and UK. Why has India dropped Huawei from its 5G plans? How did Huawei go from a world leader to a pariah?
