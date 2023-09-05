Gravitas | HPV: The STI That Impacts 1 in 3 Men Worldwide | Hidden Truth Revealed

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Approximately 1 in 3 men worldwide carries a silent yet significant sexually transmitted infection, the HPV (Human Papillomavirus). Join us as we unveil the hidden truth behind this global health issue and shatter a major misconception – HPV is not just a women's concern.

