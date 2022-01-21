Gravitas: How Xi Jinping forced 10,000 "fugitives" to return to China

Jan 21, 2022
Beijing is forcing citizens who fled overseas to return to China. A report published by a human rights NGO has detailed how China relied on coercion and kidnapping to force nearly 10,000 "fugitives" to return. Palki Sharma tells you more.
