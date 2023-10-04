Gravitas: How to build a Rolls Royce in $540

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
How much does a Rolls Royce cost? In India, the price starts from about ₹6 crore. That is some $720,000. But what if you could have it for $540? A teen from the Indian state of Kerala has achieved this feat.

