Gravitas: How the W.H.O. is shielding China

Jan 19, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
We say 'UK Strain', 'Brazil Variant', 'South Africa Variant' - why then do we not say 'Wuhan Virus'? Most pandemics and epidemics have been named after its epicentre. Why should the Wuhan Virus be an exception? WION's Palki Sharma makes a case.
Read in App