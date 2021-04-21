Gravitas: How safe are self-driving cars?

Apr 21, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A 'driverless' Tesla crashed in Texas killing 2 people. Both occupants were on the passenger seat. The accident has ignited a debate: How safe are self-driving vehicles? WION’s Palki Sharma tells you all you need to know.
