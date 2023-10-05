Gravitas: How Long Does Ukraine Have to Save Itself? NATO's Weapons Reserves Dwindle

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
How long will Ukraine be able to fend for itself against Russian aggression if its Western supporters run out of weapons? Alarm bells are ringing as NATO faces a shortage of weapons for Ukraine. Now, officials from the bloc and Britain have urged member nations to increase production. Here's a report.

