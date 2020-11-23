Gravitas: How extremists found a place in Pakistan's mainstream politics

Nov 23, 2020, 11.25 PM(IST)
From Khadim Hussain Rizvi to Hafiz Saeed - radicals have contested elections in Pakistan and built a base of loyal supporters. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you how the hardliners have spread their tentacles in the mainstream politics of Pakistan.
