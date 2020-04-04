Gravitas: How Chinese netizens are beating the censors | Wuhan Coronavirus

Apr 04, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
Dr. Ai Fen revealed how Chinese officials tried to cover up the outbreak. Her tell-all interview was removed, allegedly by Chinese censors. But, Chinese netizens found unique ways to save and spread the story. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how.