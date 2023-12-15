videos
Gravitas | Houthis target cargo ship in the Red Sea
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 15, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The Iran-backed Houthis have targeted another cargo ship in the Red Sea. The incident comes after a series of attacks by the group. Have they officially joined Hamas? Hem Saroya reports.
