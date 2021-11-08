Gravitas | Houston Stampede: No clear answers,3 days on

Nov 08, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Eight people died after a stampede at a rap concert in Houston. Many fainted, some suffered cardiac arrest. Police are investigating the possibility that someone in the audience was injecting people with drugs. Molly Gambhir brings you the details.
Read in App