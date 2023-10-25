Gravitas: Hostage released by Hamas shares horror story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
The hostage situation has taken centrestage in the Israel war. Axios says that Israel is now willing to delay the ground offensive into Gaza to discuss the large release of hostages. Hamas has released two more hostages. Listen to their horror stories.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos