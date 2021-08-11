Gravitas: Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appointed as Iran's Foreign Minister

Aug 11, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iran's new Foreign Minister is a hardliner. He has close ties with the Revolutionary Armed Guards. He also enjoyed the patronage of former commander Qasem Soleimani. Palki Sharma introduces you to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Read in App