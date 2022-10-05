Gravitas: Have U.S-Pak relations rekindled?

After approving an F16 equipment sale & calling Pak a partner with 'shared interests', America now plans to accord the 'honour cordon' to Pak's Army Chief. Have U.S-Pak relations rekindled?
