Gravitas: Has China's new cold war frozen G20?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
China claims it does not want a new cold war, but its actions speak otherwise. Chinese President Xi Jinping is playing a spoilsport by skipping the G20 summit in New Delhi. China has not sent an ambassador to India in 10 months. Has China started a new cold war and compartmentalised India as its rival?

