Gravitas: Has China's growth story hit a roadblock? | Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Has China's growth story hit a roadblock? The GDP growth rate has slowed down. The national debt is nearing the IMF red line & now property giant Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection. Molly Gambhir reports.

