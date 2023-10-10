Gravitas: Hamas fires barrage of rockets on Ashkelon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Hamas has fired a barrage of rockets on Ashkelon. Israeli forces have struck a port in Gaza city. Egyptian trucks carrying aid to Gaza strip have been forced to retreat. Priyanka Sharma brings you the biggest developments from day 4 of the Israel-Hamas war.

