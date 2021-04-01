Gravitas: Global Covid cases rise for the fifth week in a row, Over 3.8 million cases recorded

Apr 01, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
France has announced a new lockdown. New infections are rising in the US. India has reported its biggest jump in 6 months, with more than 72,000 new infections. New cases of the Wuhan virus are rising rapidly worldwide.
