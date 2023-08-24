Gravitas: G20 Summit: Where will global leaders park their jets?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
50 VVIP aircraft are expected to land in #India's capital #Delhi for the #G20 summit next month. The Indira Gandhi International Airport and the IAF base have parking space for only about 40 aircraft. Where will the jets land? Molly Gambhir tells you more

