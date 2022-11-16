Gravitas: G20 Summit: Proof of a polarised world?

Published: Nov 16, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Is this year's G20 Summit another proof of a polarised world? The body's 20 member-states seem divided on issues like the Ukraine war, climate change & equitable trade. Can a body so divided fix global divisions?
