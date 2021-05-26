Gravitas: Fourth Assad term certain as Syrians vote

May 26, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Bashar Al-Assad is set to extend his rule over Syria after an election widely perceived to be rigged. What will a fourth Assad term mean for Syria? Why is Assad bothering with the pretense of democracy? Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App