Gravitas: Food crisis in Sri Lanka as Chinese debt mounts

Sep 02, 2021, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lanka's foreign reserves have tumbled to $2.8 billion. The government does not have money to import food for its people. How will the cash-strapped nation settle its $3 billion loan? Is more borrowing the only option? Palki Sharma tells you.
