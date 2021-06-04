Gravitas: Florida cop shoots 14-year-old girl

Jun 04, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Guns are linked to 38,000 annual deaths in the U.S, but gun control remains taboo. What explains America's obsession with guns? What is the human cost of this obsession? WION’s Palki Sharma tells you.
