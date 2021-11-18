Gravitas: Floods cut off Vancouver from rest of Canada | Emergency declared in British Columbia

Nov 18, 2021, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Canada is dealing with a 'once-in-a-500-year-event' Torrential rains have flooded British Columbia. Vancouver has been cut off from the rest of the country. The Canadian Air Force has been deployed for rescue OPs. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
