Gravitas: Fidgeting can help you live a longer life

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Studies show that fidgeting can help a person live a longer life. Experts say that fidgeting has its roots in the animal kingdom. What is the science behind the art of fidgeting? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

