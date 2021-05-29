Gravitas: Facebook won't censor 'lab leak' theory posts

May 29, 2021, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In an embarrassing U-turn, Facebook has decided to not censor posts on the Lab Leak Theory. In October 2020, the platform censored WION for interviewing Dr. Li-Meng YAN on the theory. Palki Sharma asks: Will Facebook apologise?
