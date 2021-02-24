Gravitas: Exclusive: Ranil Wickremesinghe on WION

Feb 24, 2021, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an exclusive interview with WION's Palki Sharma, Former Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that Sri Lanka is making a serious mistake by cancelling infrastructure & aid projects with India, Japan & US Watch the full interview here.
