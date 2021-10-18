Gravitas | Exclusive: Belarus Opposition leader sends a message to India

Oct 18, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an interview with Palki Sharma- Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that India shouldn't back "gangster" President Alexander Lukashenko. Here is an excerpt from that exclusive interview.
