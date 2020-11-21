Gravitas: Emmanuel Macron issues 'ultimatum' to Muslim Leaders

Nov 21, 2020, 01.25 AM(IST)
Follow Us
French President Emmanuel Macron has issued an 'ultimatum' to Muslim leaders - giving them 15 days to accept a 'charter of republican values'. But, Macron's moves to tackle radicalism have triggered a new controversy. Molly Gambhir tells you more
Read in App