Gravitas: Electric vehicles are bursting into flames in India

Published: Jun 25, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
An electric car caught fire in Mumbai this week. The Indian Government has decided to investigate the incident. Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said: EV fires will happen. Are EVs safe? Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App