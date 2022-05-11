Gravitas: Earth could heat up at alarming levels in 5 years

Published: May 11, 2022, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Large parts of India were exposed to an extreme heatwave - with some regions reporting temperatures well above 60 °C. Experts now fear that global warming could get worse in the next 5 years. Palki Sharma tells you why.
