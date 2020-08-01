Gravitas: Durian | World's stinkiest fruit goes online

Aug 01, 2020, 12.55 AM(IST)
Durian smells like a pair of used gym socks. But, it's delicious. Once the pandemic struck, sales fell. So, Durian fruit sellers in Malaysia had to think out of the box to survive. WION's Palki Sharma brings you a report.