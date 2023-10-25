Gravitas: 'Don't repeat our mistakes' Obama's message to Israel's Netanyahu

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama has issued a statement warning Israel against making the mistakes America made post 9/11. Obama has told Israel that ignoring the human costs of this war could backfire. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

