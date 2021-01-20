Gravitas: Donald Trump's last day in Office

Jan 20, 2021, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In less than 24 hours, Donald Trump will leave the White House. The preparations for Joe Biden's inauguration are underway in full swing. But Trump supporters are 'determined' to overturn election results. WION's Palki Sharma has the details.
