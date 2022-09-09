Gravitas: Does Xi Jinping want a meeting with PM Modi?

Published: Sep 09, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian and Chinese troops have started withdrawing from a major flashpoint in Eastern Ladakh. Why did Beijing decide to disengage now? Will this lead to a meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping? Molly Gambhir tells you more.
