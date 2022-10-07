Gravitas: Do you stop consuming a product after its 'best before' date? Here's why you should not

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
What does 'best before' label in your food packet mean? Is it the same as an expiry date or a 'use by'? Why are some countries trying to get rid of this label? Molly Gambhir tells you.
Read in App