Gravitas | Do you really have to touch my bottom?: Spanish journalist groped on live TV

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
A man groped a journalist on live television while she was reporting. Are women safe anywhere? Let's call the abusers out. | Gravitas campaign #CallThemOut. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

