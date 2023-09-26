Gravitas: 'Disease X' could be 20 times deadlier than the Wuhan virus

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Scientists across the world are issuing warnings about a new potential pandemic called 'Disease X'. They say this disease could be 20 times deadlier than the Wuhan Virus. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

