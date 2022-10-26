Gravitas: Did Xi Jinping remove Hu Jintao from the stage?

Published: Oct 26, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was dramatically led out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress. Fresh footage of the incident has now emerged. Molly Gambhir tells you what happened on that day.
