Gravitas: Did the United States suspect a lab leak in Wuhan last year?

Jun 08, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Did the United States suspect a lab leak in Wuhan last year? A new report now claims that in May 2020, American experts at a top laboratory found a lab leak "plausible". WION's Palki Sharma tells you more about the American assessment.
