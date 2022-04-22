Gravitas: Did Macron outperform Le Pen in Presidential Debate?

Published: Apr 22, 2022, 01:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Did Emmanuel Macron outperform Marine Le Pen in the French Debate 2022? A survey shows that 59% of French Citizens found Macron to be more convincing. Has the French President cemented his victory? Molly Gambhir reports.
