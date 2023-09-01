Gravitas: Did Italian Pm's Partner Victim Blame Women Over Rape?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Journalist Andrea Giambruno and the partner of the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni suggested that women could avoid rape by not getting too drunk. This has sparked a row in Italy. Was Andrea Giambruno victim-blaming?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos