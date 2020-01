Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may have taken a jibe at India's handling of JNU violence in a social media post directed at S.L's student union representatives. If Gotabaya intended to poke fun at India, then it is both ironical & hypocritical. WION's Palki Sharma explains. #Gotabaya #Gravitas #SriLanka #JNU #JNUProtest