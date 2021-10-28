Gravitas: Denmark Mink culling: PM Mette Frederiksen may face impeachment

Oct 28, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen may face impeachment over culling of 15 million minks. Denmark culled its entire mink population in 2020 over Wuhan virus-related worries. The move was illegal. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
