Gravitas: Denmark and Canada end 50-year "Whiskey war"
Published: Jun 17, 2022, 01:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
For 50 years, Denmark and Canada fought a "whiskey war". The dispute was over a tiny Arctic island. Both countries have now stuck a deal to settle it. Palki Sharma tells you all about the "whiskey war".
