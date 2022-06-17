Gravitas: Denmark and Canada end 50-year "Whiskey war"

Published: Jun 17, 2022, 01:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
For 50 years, Denmark and Canada fought a "whiskey war". The dispute was over a tiny Arctic island. Both countries have now stuck a deal to settle it. Palki Sharma tells you all about the "whiskey war".
