Gravitas: Delhi CM embarrasses himself & India

May 20, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has embarrassed himself & the country by alluding the variant first found in India as that of Singapore's. The irresponsible behaviour has put India's ties with Singapore at risk. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how.
Read in App